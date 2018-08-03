SM Energy (SM) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SM. TheStreet raised shares of SM Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. B. Riley lowered shares of SM Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a $26.55 rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of SM Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of SM Energy traded down $0.16, hitting $28.33, during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,067,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,987. SM Energy has a one year low of $12.29 and a one year high of $28.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.96.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. SM Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $402.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that SM Energy will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in SM Energy by 40.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,180 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in SM Energy by 20.3% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 21,212 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in SM Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in SM Energy by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 23,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in SM Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 206,154 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions.

