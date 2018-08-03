SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) Position Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 404,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,114 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $22,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in SkyWest by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in SkyWest by 1.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in SkyWest by 15.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SkyWest by 17.7% during the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in SkyWest by 6.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $59.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.73. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.75 and a 12-month high of $62.45.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.20. SkyWest had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. SkyWest’s payout ratio is 11.66%.

In other news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 17,056 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $1,021,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wade J. Steel sold 17,731 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $1,061,909.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,571 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,802. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SKYW. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “line” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

