SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) COO Terry Vais Sells 8,241 Shares

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) COO Terry Vais sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $494,542.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SKYW traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $59.30. 2,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,325. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.73. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.75 and a 12-month high of $62.45.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.19 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.66%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on SkyWest from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on SkyWest from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SkyWest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 403.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. CAMG Solamere Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. 89.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

