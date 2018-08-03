SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) CEO Russell A. Childs Sells 11,543 Shares of Stock

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) CEO Russell A. Childs sold 11,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $692,695.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Russell A. Childs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 2nd, Russell A. Childs sold 17,056 shares of SkyWest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $1,021,654.40.

SKYW stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.30. 2,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.75 and a 52 week high of $62.45.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.19 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 13.20%. SkyWest’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. equities analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.66%.

SKYW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of SkyWest from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SkyWest from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SkyWest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,399,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SkyWest by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 560,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,074,000 after purchasing an additional 146,264 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in SkyWest during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,298,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in SkyWest by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 59,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in SkyWest by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 124,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 49,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

