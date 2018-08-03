Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz Sells 18,500 Shares

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $328,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,454,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,879,166.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $18.30 on Friday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $23.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.23 million, a PE ratio of 53.82 and a beta of -0.84.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 million. research analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 26th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 1,154.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 234.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 11,931 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics of drugs administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments, which measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

