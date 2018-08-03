Simon Property Group (SPG) Price Target Raised to $183.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $175.00 to $183.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a $170.72 rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a buy rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $187.69.

Shares of SPG traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.47. The stock had a trading volume of 31,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,053. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $145.78 and a twelve month high of $178.39. The company has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 55.59% and a net margin of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.58%.

In other news, CAO Steven K. Broadwater sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.28, for a total value of $146,270.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,265.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 138.1% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 181.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

