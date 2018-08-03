Silvercorp Metals (SVM) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Silvercorp Metals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in the Peoples Republic of China. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc properties. The company primarily operates and develops four Silver-Lead-Zinc mines at the Ying Mining Camp, Henan Province; and the Na-Bao Polymetalic Project in Qinghai Province, China. The company is growing its resource base through continuous exploration of existing projects as well as acquiring new development and exploration projects in multiple jurisdictions. Silvercorp is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE under the symbol T.SVM and SVM respectively. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.13.

Shares of SVM stock opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $3.43.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $38.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.60 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,307,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,795,000 after purchasing an additional 236,877 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 7.5% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,359,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 164,944 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 994,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 404,258 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 5.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 899,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the second quarter worth $1,920,000.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

