Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $54.00 target price on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SIMO. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.13.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology traded down $1.41, hitting $53.38, on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 3,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,007. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.50. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $41.36 and a twelve month high of $58.03.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $138.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.80 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 281.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,557 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 58,709 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 85.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,372,999 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $114,189,000 after buying an additional 1,094,199 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 10.2% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 321,154 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after buying an additional 29,804 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,159 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter valued at about $905,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

