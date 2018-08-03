Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.51% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We maintain our Buy and $60 PT . SIMO issued 3Q revenue guidance below the Street as a large Chinese hypersacaler pushed out an order for Shannon Systems to 4Q. This is a multi-quarter program so we expect the associated revenue with that project to be shifted into 4Q and carry into early 2019. We don’t believe the project size has changed. Separately, NAND pricing has fallen meaningfully leading to a reacceleration in client SSD attach rates and as a result, SIMO has increased its SSD forecast to at least 30% Y/Y growth vs. 20%. With $10 net cash and nearly $4 EPS next year, we are buyers on weakness.””

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SIMO. Benchmark began coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Silicon Motion Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $54.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.50. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $41.36 and a fifty-two week high of $58.03.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $138.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.80 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 15.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

