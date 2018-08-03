Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Silicon Motion faces macroeconomic risks like political, economic and social instability and certain industry-specific regulations in geographies where the company operates. Moreover, intensifying competition in the USB flash drive controller market remains a major headwind. Markedly, the company has a mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q2 earnings release. Going forward, dip in smartphones sales might prove to be a drag on the revenues. Nonetheless, the company expects the increase in the availability of 64 layer 3D NAND to bring down high NAND prices, which will eventually improve results. Further, acquisitions have supplemented the company's growth initiatives. Rebuilt inventory from company’s NAND flash partners bolstered eMMC controller sales also remains a positive.”

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SIMO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.13.

NASDAQ:SIMO traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.27. 10,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,007. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $41.36 and a fifty-two week high of $58.03. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.50.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.24. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $138.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,372,999 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $114,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,199 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,468,462 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $70,662,000 after purchasing an additional 209,757 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,181,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 708,609 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $34,098,000 after purchasing an additional 113,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.