Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $198-207 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $198.05 million.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIR traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.30. 2,279,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,939. The company has a market cap of $566.69 million, a PE ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.89. Sierra Wireless has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.17 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. Sierra Wireless’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $21.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.45.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services.

