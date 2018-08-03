Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Lifted to Neutral at CIBC

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was upgraded by CIBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

SWIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered Sierra Wireless from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Sierra Wireless from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “$16.55” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sierra Wireless presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.45.

Sierra Wireless stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.69 million, a PE ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.17 million. Sierra Wireless had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 28.2% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 0.6% in the second quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 663,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,608,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,844 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 26,199 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services.

