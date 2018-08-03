Shutterstock (SSTK) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.15

News headlines about Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Shutterstock earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 45.1510201977065 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Shutterstock traded up $1.27, hitting $49.01, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 5,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.01 and a beta of 1.34. Shutterstock has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $156.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.40 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

SSTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides content products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services, which include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and commercial music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

