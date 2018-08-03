Short Interest in Radian Group Inc (RDN) Decreases By 36.0%

Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,675,237 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the June 29th total of 2,616,801 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,275,846 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $245,454.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,483.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Radian Group in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. TLP Group LLC increased its stake in Radian Group by 136.5% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Radian Group in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Radian Group in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Radian Group in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RDN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $24.25 to $23.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a report on Friday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Radian Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.73.

Radian Group opened at $19.26 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.47. Radian Group has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $319.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.34 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions; and primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans.

