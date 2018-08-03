Short Interest in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX) Declines By 33.7%

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 647,298 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the June 29th total of 975,720 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 576,426 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB stock opened at $97.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.49. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 12 month low of $80.86 and a 12 month high of $102.36. The firm has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.58.
Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.27. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. equities analysts expect that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.52% of the company’s stock.
About Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB
Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages and a chain of small-format stores. The company produces, markets, distributes, and sells Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages, such as colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages comprising juice, coffee, tea, milk, value-added dairy, sports, energy, and plant-based drinks.
