Short Interest in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX) Declines By 33.7%

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 647,298 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the June 29th total of 975,720 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 576,426 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB stock opened at $97.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.49. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 12 month low of $80.86 and a 12 month high of $102.36. The firm has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.58.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.27. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. equities analysts expect that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FMX. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

About Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages and a chain of small-format stores. The company produces, markets, distributes, and sells Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages, such as colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages comprising juice, coffee, tea, milk, value-added dairy, sports, energy, and plant-based drinks.

