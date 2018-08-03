Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Intertek Group (ITRK)

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday.

ITRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 4,700 ($61.75) to GBX 5,200 ($68.32) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, May 18th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Intertek Group to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,450 ($71.61) to GBX 4,600 ($60.44) in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,197.63 ($68.29).

Intertek Group opened at GBX 5,802 ($76.23) on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,826 ($50.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,470 ($71.87).

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

