Shore Bancshares (SHBI) PT Set at $23.00 by Sandler O’Neill

Sandler O’Neill set a $23.00 price objective on Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Shore Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd.

Shares of Shore Bancshares traded down $0.07, reaching $19.22, during midday trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat. 6,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,328. The company has a market capitalization of $245.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.19. Shore Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.74 and a twelve month high of $20.09.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 9.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHBI. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Hancock Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 11.0% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSI Group LLC lifted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 18.4% during the first quarter. FSI Group LLC now owns 40,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Insurance Products and Services. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

