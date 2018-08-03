Shire (SHP) PT Raised to GBX 4,900

Shire (LON:SHP) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 4,500 ($59.12) to GBX 4,900 ($64.38) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SHP. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,400 ($57.81) price target on Shire and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Shore Capital lifted their price target on Shire from GBX 3,607 ($47.39) to GBX 4,025 ($52.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,250 ($55.84) price target on shares of Shire in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shire in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Shire from GBX 3,650 ($47.96) to GBX 3,900 ($51.24) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,643.45 ($61.01).

Shares of LON SHP opened at GBX 4,418.50 ($58.05) on Wednesday. Shire has a 52-week low of GBX 2,940.50 ($38.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,021 ($65.97).

In other news, insider Olivier Bohuon purchased 171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,299 ($56.48) per share, for a total transaction of £7,351.29 ($9,658.77).

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells medicines for rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

