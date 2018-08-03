Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Invests $416,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 349.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 37,084 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 764,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,612,000 after purchasing an additional 244,729 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,413,000. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,662.1% during the first quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 402,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,532,000 after purchasing an additional 379,765 shares during the last quarter.

SPYG stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $36.76. 13,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,232. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $29.87 and a 1-year high of $37.31.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

