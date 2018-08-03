Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 47,168 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Group makes up 0.6% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,369,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 51,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 11,735 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 32,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,737,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $183,325,000 after buying an additional 3,581,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Blackstone Group from $41.50 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $42.00 price objective on Blackstone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Blackstone Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 20,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $664,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,089.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Group stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36. Blackstone Group LP has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $37.52.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 27th. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 82.56%.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm also provides financial advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

