Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,861 iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 474.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF traded up $0.02, hitting $50.95, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 1,145,191 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1133 per share. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.