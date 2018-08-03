Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in American International Group Inc (AIG)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 2,967.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 136,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 132,311 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

AIG stock opened at $55.16 on Friday. American International Group Inc has a one year low of $49.57 and a one year high of $67.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.16). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. research analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

