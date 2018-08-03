Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $351,000 Stake in AFLAC Incorporated (AFL)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AFLAC by 85.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,315,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,562,000 after buying an additional 605,896 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in AFLAC by 111.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 80,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 42,501 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AFLAC during the first quarter valued at $9,323,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in AFLAC by 180.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,424,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,326,000 after buying an additional 916,201 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in AFLAC by 100.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AFLAC alerts:

AFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill raised AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $48.00 price target on AFLAC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.54.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $46.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12-month low of $39.58 and a 12-month high of $46.96. The stock has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

In other news, insider Eric M. Kirsch sold 66,447 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $2,877,819.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,578,154.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Featured Article: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.