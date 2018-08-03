Shaw Communications Inc Class B (SJR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc Class B (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

SJR has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $28.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications Inc Class B and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Barclays raised shares of Shaw Communications Inc Class B from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shaw Communications Inc Class B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Shaw Communications Inc Class B from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Shaw Communications Inc Class B from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th.

NYSE SJR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.77. The company had a trading volume of 241,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,733. Shaw Communications Inc Class B has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Shaw Communications Inc Class B (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Shaw Communications Inc Class B had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Shaw Communications Inc Class B’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc Class B will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0743 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 12th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Shaw Communications Inc Class B’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJR. Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc Class B by 10.3% in the first quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 2,437,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,927,000 after purchasing an additional 227,855 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc Class B by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,358,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,140,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc Class B by 2.3% during the first quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 129,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc Class B by 336.3% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 40,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 31,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc Class B by 10.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 340,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 32,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

About Shaw Communications Inc Class B

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a diversified communications company in North America. The company operates through Consumer, Business Network Services, and Wireless segments. The Consumer segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, Wi-Fi, phone, and satellite video services to residential customers.

