ShadowCash (SDC) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week

ShadowCash (CURRENCY:SDC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. ShadowCash has a total market capitalization of $443,159.00 and $0.00 worth of ShadowCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShadowCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ShadowCash has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ShadowCash alerts:

Crave (CRAVE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005347 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000519 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003480 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005553 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About ShadowCash

ShadowCash (SDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2014. ShadowCash’s total supply is 6,695,133 coins. The Reddit community for ShadowCash is /r/shadowcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ShadowCash is talk.shadowproject.io . The official website for ShadowCash is shadowproject.io . ShadowCash’s official Twitter account is @SDCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Specification – Block Time: 60 seconds – Difficulty Re-target: every block – Nominal Stake Interest: 2% annually – Min Transaction Fee: 0.0001 SDC – Confirmations: 10 – Maturity: 500 – Min Stake Age: 8 hours – no max age – P2P Port: 51737 – RPC Port: 51736 “

ShadowCash Coin Trading

ShadowCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShadowCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShadowCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShadowCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShadowCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShadowCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.