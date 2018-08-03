Seven Generations Energy (VII) PT Raised to C$31.00

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$29.50 to C$31.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 86.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VII. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Eight Capital downgraded Seven Generations Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. TD Securities downgraded Seven Generations Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 4th. CSFB boosted their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Seven Generations Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Seven Generations Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.41.

Get Seven Generations Energy alerts:

Shares of VII traded up C$0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$16.58. 833,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,380. Seven Generations Energy has a 12 month low of C$13.62 and a 12 month high of C$21.25.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$752.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$668.99 million. Seven Generations Energy had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 16.64%.

In other Seven Generations Energy news, insider Jordan Johnsen sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.26, for a total value of C$66,209.36. Also, Director Marty Leigh Proctor sold 2,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.90, for a total value of C$50,692.80. Insiders sold 37,987 shares of company stock valued at $622,704 in the last quarter.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of condensate and natural gas properties in western Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering 500,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Generations Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Generations Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.