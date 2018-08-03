Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) Short Interest Update

Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 780,814 shares, a decrease of 62.2% from the June 29th total of 2,067,738 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 696,373 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In other news, SVP Susan Hunsberger sold 61,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $3,532,006.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,148.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SERV. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. TLP Group LLC boosted its stake in Servicemaster Global by 4,535.4% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the second quarter valued at about $230,000.

NYSE:SERV opened at $58.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Servicemaster Global has a twelve month low of $43.75 and a twelve month high of $62.27.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.00 million. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 17.33%. Servicemaster Global’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Servicemaster Global will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Servicemaster Global from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Servicemaster Global from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “$57.21” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Nomura increased their target price on Servicemaster Global from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Servicemaster Global in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield, and the Franchise Services Group. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

