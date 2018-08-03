Senior (SNR) PT Raised to GBX 315

Senior (LON:SNR) had its target price lifted by Numis Securities from GBX 285 ($3.74) to GBX 315 ($4.14) in a report published on Tuesday morning. Numis Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SNR. Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating on shares of Senior in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Senior in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 318.29 ($4.18).

Shares of SNR opened at GBX 303 ($3.98) on Tuesday. Senior has a 12-month low of GBX 199.20 ($2.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 310.40 ($4.08).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a GBX 2.19 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st.

About Senior

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers precision-machined airframe and system components and assemblies; high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; and fluid systems ducting and control products.

