Semler Scientific (SMLR) Now Covered by Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, ValuEngine raised Semler Scientific from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.
SMLR opened at $22.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $120.21 million, a P/E ratio of -78.57 and a beta of 0.62. Semler Scientific has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.01.
In other Semler Scientific news, VP Daniel E. Conger sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Semler Scientific
Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets patented products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. Its products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition; and WellChec, a multi-test service platform to evaluate patients with various chronic diseases.
