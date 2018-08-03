Selfkey (KEY) Trading Down 21.8% This Week

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. One Selfkey token can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, OKEx, Kucoin and Gatecoin. Selfkey has a total market cap of $22.85 million and $5.47 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005920 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003457 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012310 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013460 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000411 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00374034 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00188650 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00022138 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012705 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey launched on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,428,461,491 tokens. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Tidex, Gatecoin, Kucoin, RightBTC and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

