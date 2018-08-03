SegWit2x (B2X) Hits Market Cap of $0.00

SegWit2x (CURRENCY:B2X) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. SegWit2x has a total market cap of $0.00 and $35,068.00 worth of SegWit2x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SegWit2x coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00004403 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Negocie Coins and Exrates. During the last seven days, SegWit2x has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013327 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00030754 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00016400 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001499 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000250 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000279 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

About SegWit2x

SegWit2x (CRYPTO:B2X) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. SegWit2x’s total supply is 16,879,800 coins. The official website for SegWit2x is b2x-segwit.io . SegWit2x’s official Twitter account is @SegWit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SegWit2x is medium.com/@Segwit2X

SegWit2x Coin Trading

SegWit2x can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Negocie Coins, HitBTC, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SegWit2x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SegWit2x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SegWit2x using one of the exchanges listed above.

