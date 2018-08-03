Segantii Capital Management Ltd Has $3.68 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (OIH)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.25% of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 394.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,565,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844,291 shares during the period. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the first quarter worth $18,688,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 41.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,080,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,643,000 after acquiring an additional 613,772 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the first quarter worth $13,259,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the first quarter worth $7,161,000.

VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF traded up $0.20, hitting $25.79, on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,814,400. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $29.86.

