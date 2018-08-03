Segantii Capital Management Ltd Has $1.07 Million Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 516.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. TLP Group LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 1,371.2% during the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 9,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,599,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,930,751. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $604.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, insider Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. Ca sold 1,755 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $37,820.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,755 shares of company stock valued at $469,320 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.98.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

