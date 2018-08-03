SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Sells 100,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,732,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $372,748,000 after purchasing an additional 168,344 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,396 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 713,650 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $97,342,000 after purchasing an additional 147,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded salesforce.com to a “top pick” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.23.

salesforce.com opened at $141.14 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $87.26 and a twelve month high of $149.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $101.04 billion, a PE ratio of 313.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.11.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.28. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.44, for a total value of $1,484,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,549,240.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $40,681.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,463.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 18,000 shares of company stock worth $2,497,980 and sold 597,400 shares worth $80,715,678. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.