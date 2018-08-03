SEASPAN Corp/SH SH (SSW) Receives $10.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SEASPAN Corp/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on SSW. ValuEngine upgraded SEASPAN Corp/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEASPAN Corp/SH SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Bank of America upgraded SEASPAN Corp/SH SH from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on SEASPAN Corp/SH SH from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded SEASPAN Corp/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 19th.

Shares of SEASPAN Corp/SH SH traded down $0.20, hitting $8.56, during trading hours on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 33,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,416. SEASPAN Corp/SH SH has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.35.

SEASPAN Corp/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. SEASPAN Corp/SH SH had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $281.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.69 million. equities research analysts anticipate that SEASPAN Corp/SH SH will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. SEASPAN Corp/SH SH’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SEASPAN Corp/SH SH in the second quarter worth $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SEASPAN Corp/SH SH in the second quarter worth $138,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in SEASPAN Corp/SH SH in the second quarter worth $204,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEASPAN Corp/SH SH in the first quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in SEASPAN Corp/SH SH in the first quarter valued at $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

