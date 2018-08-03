SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock (SHIP) versus Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Head-To-Head Review

SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock (NASDAQ: SHIP) and Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock and Ardmore Shipping’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock $74.83 million 0.47 -$3.23 million N/A N/A Ardmore Shipping $195.93 million 1.17 -$12.49 million ($0.37) -18.38

SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ardmore Shipping.

Risk & Volatility

SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ardmore Shipping has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock and Ardmore Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock -0.47% -1.10% -0.14% Ardmore Shipping -11.15% -5.70% -2.55%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Ardmore Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock and Ardmore Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ardmore Shipping 0 1 4 0 2.80

SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 215.79%. Ardmore Shipping has a consensus target price of $10.40, suggesting a potential upside of 52.94%. Given SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock is more favorable than Ardmore Shipping.

Summary

SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock beats Ardmore Shipping on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of March 9, 2018, it owned a fleet of 11 dry bulk carriers consisting of 9 Capesizes and 2 Supramaxes with a combined cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,682,582 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 8.9 years. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Maritime Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. in July 2008. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 28 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

