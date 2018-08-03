Scorpio Tankers (STNG) PT Lowered to $2.70

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $3.00 to $2.70 in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on STNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Scorpio Tankers stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.14. 49,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,137,598. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter worth $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 321.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 46,417 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 867.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 163,900 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 11.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 20,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth $410,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 22, 2018, its fleet consisted of 109 tankers, including 38 LR2, 12 LR1, 45 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 2.6 years; and 20 time or bareboat chartered-in tankers, which include 2 LR2, 10 MR, and 8 Handymax tankers.

