Scorecoin 1-Day Volume Tops $0.00 (SCORE)

Scorecoin (CURRENCY:SCORE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Scorecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Scorecoin has a market cap of $106,974.00 and $0.00 worth of Scorecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Scorecoin has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Scorecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.57 or 0.01044208 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003941 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00014850 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00012474 BTC.

Scorecoin Coin Profile

SCORE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2017. Scorecoin’s total supply is 41,737,500 coins. The official website for Scorecoin is scorecoin.net . Scorecoin’s official Twitter account is @ScorecoinMark

Buying and Selling Scorecoin

Scorecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scorecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scorecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scorecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scorecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.