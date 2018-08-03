Science Applications International (SAIC) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.01

News stories about Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Science Applications International earned a daily sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the information technology services provider an impact score of 46.4938608731551 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAIC. ValuEngine upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Drexel Hamilton downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Friday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

Science Applications International opened at $84.72 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $60.21 and a twelve month high of $90.84.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 12th. The information technology services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 56.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.13%.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Moraco sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $1,767,652.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,980,768.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,322 shares of company stock valued at $1,814,728. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. Its offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure.

