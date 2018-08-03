Schweitzer-Mauduit International (SWM) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.21

Press coverage about Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Schweitzer-Mauduit International earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 47.1088301072725 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International traded down $1.63, reaching $42.51, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,027. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 12 month low of $37.05 and a 12 month high of $48.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.35 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 18.54%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.09%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

