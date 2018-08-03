SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (SDR) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 3,510 to GBX 3,420. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 traded as low as GBX 3,027 ($39.77) and last traded at GBX 3,074 ($40.39), with a volume of 535227 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,142 ($41.28).

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,593 ($47.21) to GBX 3,955 ($51.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Numis Securities lowered their target price on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,538 ($46.49) to GBX 3,454 ($45.38) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,244 ($42.62) target price on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($56.50) target price on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 2,880 ($37.84) to GBX 2,820 ($37.05) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,539.82 ($46.51).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a GBX 35 ($0.46) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

