Sativacoin (STV) Price Hits $0.0110 on Exchanges

Sativacoin (CURRENCY:STV) traded down 19.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. Sativacoin has a total market capitalization of $77,951.00 and $252.00 worth of Sativacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sativacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last week, Sativacoin has traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BritCoin (BRIT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000160 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

STV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2014. Sativacoin’s total supply is 7,095,208 coins. The official website for Sativacoin is www.sativacoin.io . Sativacoin’s official Twitter account is @sativacoins

Sativacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sativacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sativacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sativacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

