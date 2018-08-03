Sasol (SSL) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Sasol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Sasol from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Macquarie upgraded Sasol from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sasol from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Sasol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of Sasol traded up $0.49, hitting $39.03, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 128,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,968. Sasol has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $39.69. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSL. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 65.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemicals and energy company. It operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. The company operates coal mines; develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, and Gabon; and markets commodity and various performance chemicals, such as organics, inorganics and wax value chains, as well as polymers, solvents, and ammonia-based fertilizers.

