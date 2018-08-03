Sanmina (SANM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Sanmina Corporation is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services. It focuses on engineering and fabricating complex components and also on providing complete end-to-end supply chain solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers. The Company’s services include product design and engineering, including initial development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction services and manufacturing design release; manufacturing of components, subassemblies and complete systems; final system assembly and test; direct order fulfillment and logistics services, and after-market product service and support. Sanmina Corporation, formerly known as Sanmina-SCI Corp., is based in San Jose, California. “

SANM has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Sanmina from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sanmina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Shares of Sanmina opened at $29.50 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.47. Sanmina has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $39.40.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Sanmina had a positive return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Sanmina will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wayne Shortridge sold 10,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $312,897.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,965.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 19.2% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 11,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Sanmina by 45.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Sanmina by 21.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,382 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Sanmina by 9.8% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in Sanmina by 46.3% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. The company offers product design and engineering solutions, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

