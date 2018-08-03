Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.09 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.96% and a negative net margin of 126.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 270.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics traded down $0.35, hitting $13.40, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 46,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,121. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 2.74. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

SGMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

In related news, VP Edward R. Conner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $81,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $473,250 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation.

