Sandler O’Neill Lowers First Foundation (FFWM) to Hold

Sandler O’Neill cut shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.50 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on First Foundation from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. BidaskClub downgraded First Foundation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 price objective on First Foundation and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Shares of First Foundation traded down $0.36, reaching $15.25, during trading hours on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 8,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,600. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $693.48 million, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.59. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $20.43.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $43.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.38 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.35%. research analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh sold 4,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $89,884.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,500 shares of company stock worth $1,387,225 in the last ninety days. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advantage Inc. bought a new position in First Foundation during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in First Foundation during the 2nd quarter worth about $358,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in First Foundation by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 62,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,242 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in First Foundation during the 1st quarter worth about $1,224,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Foundation by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

