Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Sanderson Farms from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Mizuho reissued a hold rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanderson Farms from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 19th. ValuEngine lowered Sanderson Farms from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sanderson Farms from $110.00 to $89.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.78.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

NASDAQ SAFM traded up $2.97 on Tuesday, hitting $102.98. 19,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,657. Sanderson Farms has a fifty-two week low of $95.97 and a fifty-two week high of $176.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.33.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.67). Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $813.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanderson Farms announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently 10.41%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 346.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice pack, chill pack, bulk pack, and frozen chicken in whole, cut-up, and boneless form primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken in the export markets.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.