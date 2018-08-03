Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM) Expected to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Jagdale now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sanderson Farms’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.57 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SAFM. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.78.

Sanderson Farms opened at $100.01 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Sanderson Farms has a fifty-two week low of $95.97 and a fifty-two week high of $176.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.33.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.67). Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $813.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.41%.

Sanderson Farms declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 31st that permits the company to repurchase 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter worth about $423,000. Hancock Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 106,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,632,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 24,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 970.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,040,000 after buying an additional 198,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,852,000 after buying an additional 21,060 shares in the last quarter.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice pack, chill pack, bulk pack, and frozen chicken in whole, cut-up, and boneless form primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken in the export markets.

