Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 88.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,222 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 162,599,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,890,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,408 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,189,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,983,000 after purchasing an additional 882,109 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 15,382,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,561,000 after purchasing an additional 219,593 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.5% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,939,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,922,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,777 shares during the last quarter. 59.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Gary A. Coombe sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $113,528.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,698.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ciserani Giovanni sold 12,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $931,551.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,629.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,353. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Procter & Gamble to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.32.

Procter & Gamble opened at $82.00 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $203.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $94.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.59%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.7172 per share. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.01%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

