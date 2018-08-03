Sally Beauty (SBH) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.62-1.656 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.21.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sally Beauty and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sally Beauty and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of SBH traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.00. 146,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,385. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $21.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.62.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 73.82% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $996.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $47,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,802.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 26,800 shares of company stock worth $392,834. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail customers and salon professionals.

